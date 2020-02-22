Will give Rs 10 lakh for eliminating "pro-Pakistan" sloganeers, says Sri Ram Sena leader

Bellari (Karnataka) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Fringe outfit Sri Ram Sena leader Sanjeev Maradi said on Friday said that organization will reward Rs 10 lakh to the person who will 'eliminate' those who have raised "pro-Pakistan" slogans including Amulya who recently raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan at an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru.

"We request both state and central government not to release them (Pro-Pakistan sloganeers) on bail. If they will be released Sri Ram Sena will eliminate them or will give a reward of Rupees 10 lakh to those who kill them," said Sanjeev Maradi.

"We condemn such slogans. This is like a virus. First, it happened in Jammu and Kashmir, then in JNU, then Mysore and then a student named Amulya raised pro Pakistan slogan in Bengaluru," he added.

A girl named Amulya raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan on Thursday at an anti-CAA protest where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also invited.

Thereafter, a case was registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against the student.

Meanwhile, Imran Pasha, the organizer of the anti-CAA protest said that Amulya was not invited to the event.

"We were the organizers of the event. At around 6:45 pm on Thursday, when I and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi were entering the stage area, we did not notice Amulya was present there. I did not invite her," Pasha told ANI. (ANI)

