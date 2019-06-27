Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Will give Rs 5 lakh to Jharkhand lynching victim's wife: Delhi Waqf Board chief

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan on Thursday announced the body will give assistance of Rs five lakh to the wife of Tabrez Ansari who was allegedly lynched on suspicion of theft in Jharkhand a few days ago.
"Waqf Board will give the wife of Tabrez Ansari a sum of Rs five lakh. We will also give her a job and provide her legal assistance," Khan told ANI here.
Tabrez, 22, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being beaten up by locals in Saraikela Kharsawanand district in Jharkhand. He was later arrested on suspicion of theft.
His family had alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.
Meanwhile, a team of the Jharkhand unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party visited the aggrieved family of Tabrez in Tadamdeeh village here and extended financial aid of Rs 50,000 to the family of the deceased on Wednesday.
The AIMIM leaders also said the government should provide a job for Sahista, who had married Tabrez barely two months ago.
A local social activist in Seraikela Kharsawan has also given Rs 30,000 to the family as assistance.
Over five people have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.
Several senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have condemned the unfortunate incident.
Prime Minister Modi, while speaking in Parliament, said the incident "pained" him and advocated for the "maximum punishment".
"The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. The perpetrators should be given maximum punishment. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us has the right to insult Jharkhand," Modi said in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

