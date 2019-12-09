Will govt maintain database on employment of those who avail edu loans: Manish Tewari in LS

New Delhi (India), Dec 9 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari asked the government in Lok Sabha on Monday whether it will consider maintaining a central database that will have information about the employment status of those who have availed educational loans through banks.

"The very basic idea of education loan is that you take the loan and complete your education and then get employed and earn. By that earning you repay the loan," said Manish Tewari.

"The unemployment rate today is the highest in 45 years. Given the current economic slowdown, will the government consider maintaining a central database where they have information that somebody who has availed education loan has got employment or not? Whether the employment is self-employment or employed by somebody else," asked Tewari



Minister of State (MoS), Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur replied that there is no provision for the Banks to keep central data.

"Banks don't keep central data, there is no provision," replied Thakur. (ANI)

