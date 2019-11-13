Will have to discuss several issues before forming alliance in Maharashta: NCP's Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): NCP leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said several issues including the Common Minimum Programme need to be discussed before taking a decision on forming an alliance for government formation in Maharashtra.

"The points are to be discussed. We will take some time to discuss those points and eventually come to a conclusion. We still have to discuss the common minimum programme. Once the alliance takes place, there are several things we need to discuss. Congress and NCP have a common manifesto. It is something which needs to be discussed with Shiv Sena. I think if both the sides agree, it (alliance) can happen anytime," Jayant Patil said while speaking to reporters here.

NCP leader Praful Patel said that it is natural that contentious issues have to be resolved before a further decision can be taken.

Earlier NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said, "We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena)."

Pawar, who addressed a joint press conference with Congress leader Ahmed Patel and others hours after the imposition of President's rule said that it gave the two parties enough time to discuss and decide. (ANI)

