Will hear everyone on GST rate cut but Council will take final decision: Sitharaman

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said she is willing to listen to people from different sectors regarding deduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates but the final decision will be of the GST Council.

"On GST rate reduction, I am willing to hear any number of people and sectors. But it is not in my hand. It has to go to the GST Council. Ministers of all the states are members of the council. It has to be discussed there. And there are committees, which will analyse it," she told reporters here.

When asked whether the Centre is planning some more measures regarding the automobile sector, the minister said: "I have announced some measures for the automobile sector. I will have to see how it goes. I will also have to take inputs from the sector about the impact of the announcements we have already made."

For the automobile sector, which has seen faltering sales in recent quarters, Sitharaman had earlier said the higher registration fee has been deferred till June 2020. (ANI)

