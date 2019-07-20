Will investigate whether Govind Singh Thakur visited State Assembly: MP Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan said that government will investigate whether Govind Singh Thakur who is the main accused in the Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia murder case visited the State Assembly premises on Thursday.

"It will be investigated if it actually happened. We will obviously take the legal action thereafter," said Bala Bachchan while talking to ANI on Friday.

Thakur is the husband of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai Thakur.

In the 230-member house, Congress has 114 seats while BJP has only 108. Congress government is also hailing support of four independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs and one Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

