Will Kannadigas not get free COVID vaccine: Siddaramaiah taunts BJP over Bihar poll promise

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Taunting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its free COVID-19 vaccine promise in Bihar Assembly polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked whether Kannadigas would get vaccines since there is no general election in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, also questioned whether Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will announce free COVID-19 vaccines for the people of the state.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made it clear that the distribution of free vaccine is dependent on the electoral outcome in Bihar. Should pandemic not be a concern for Central govt? What does PM Narendra Modi have to say about this? Is it 'Vote over Health & Life' for BJP4?" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The senior Congress leader also said that he hopes the 25 MPs from the state and Yediyurappa have the spine to demand free COVID-19 vaccine for Karnataka.



"There is no general election in Ktaka now. Does this mean Kannadigas will not get free vaccine? I hope 25 MPs, @CMofKarnataka & @BJP4Karnataka President has spine to demand free vaccine for Kannadigas also. Or will BJP President make way for another general election soon?" he said.

"Kannadigas are waiting for the announcement of free vaccine by govt. Will @BJP4Karnataka President assure on behalf of @narendramodi? Or will he conspire against @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP to eventually promise in the election manifesto? #OpportunistBJP," he added.

The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after approval of coronavirus vaccine, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto.

The party has been facing ire from the opposition parties incliding the Congress and the Shiv Sena over the free vaccine promise.

Notably, three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in the country, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III trials. (ANI)

