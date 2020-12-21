Will leave JDS, if HD Kumaraswamy forms coalition with BJP: SR Sreenivas

Gubbi (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): While slamming the JDS leadership, MLA from Gubbi, SR Srinivas has said that several MLAs and leaders of the party will leave the party if HD Kumaraswamy chooses to form a coalition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that JDS has been built on the basic foundation of secularism and if HD Kumaraswamy chooses to have an "understanding coalition" with BJP then many will leave the party and choose their own path.

"There are MLAs and leaders think in the way I'm thinking so we will leave the party if at all HD Kumaraswamy and his some followers chooses to have a coalition with BJP," he added.



SR Sreenivas's statement came after PM Narendra Modi's tweet wishing Kumaraswamy on his birthday and following Basavaraja Horatti statement on having "issue-based support" to BJP.

Though it wasn't discussed in the party forum to support BJP, some MLAs are likely to join Congress and BJP if at all HD Kumaraswamy supports BJP, which may cause a stir in JDS.

As per HD Kumaraswamy's clarification their no such idea or thought to merge or support BJP at all, but the JDS party will only support on basis of issues. But as per sources in JDS say that the party will collapse soon as party MLAs are knocking on the doors of BJP and Congress.

Some of the MLAs including SR Sreenivas are likely to join Congress and others may choose BJP as BJP needs the support of JDS in upcoming assembly elections in the southern belt of Karnataka.

As of now, as per the confirmation of the office of the HD Deve Gowda, he hasn't given any permission to merge or coalition with BJP and he will not support such statements. But HD Kumaraswamy, Basavraja Horatti and other leaders openly made statements that HD Deve Gowda will stay out of it and allow HD Kumaraswamy to take further decisions for the party. (ANI)

