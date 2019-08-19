Will leave politics, if asked says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana (India) Aug 19 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who lashed out at the Congress high command on the issue of Art 370, on Monday said a committee of his well wishers to be formed soon will decide the future course of action he would take ahead of the coming Assembly elections in the state.

He told ANI that meeting of the committee, which will have 13 Congress MLAs supporting him, will be called by a convener after the committee is formed within a day or two.

"I will do what the committee will ask of me. If it asks me to leave politics, I can do that too." Hooda said.

Hitting hard on the Khattar government the former chief minister said, "In Haryana, for the past 5 years the BJP government has been adopting inhumane policies against the farmers as they are on the verge of poverty due to debts."

He further added, "Crime is increasing day by day in the state as the government has failed to control it, earlier Haryana used to be number one in everything but now the state is number one in Crime. And also the state has failed to achieve growth and development as there are no employment opportunities for the youth."

Arttacking Congress opposition to the Centre's decisions on Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir at a rally Mahaparivartan rally in Rohtak, Hooda had said that the Congress was no more the same as it used to be and he would not compromise with anyone when it came to patriotism and self-respect. (ANI)

