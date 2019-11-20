Will look into issues raised by visually-challenged students forum of JNU: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday assured visually challenged students forum of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that it will look into the matter raised by them and take appropriate action.

Mandeep S Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO after meeting representatives of JNU visually challenged students forum at Police Headquarters, told reporters: "They have given us a memorandum in which they raised few issues. They had some issues and we heard their allegations in detail. We will inquire into the matter and take appropriate steps on the same."

On November 18, Delhi Police had denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete fee rollback.

"They tried to divert us and took us to Vasant Kunj. Somehow we managed to get out of there. Then we came here and finally met the DCP. He completely denied that the Police officials did anything but has assured us of enquiry," Gunjan, a differently-abled student of JNU said.

"We wanted to meet the Police Commissioner but we were not allowed to meet him," she added.

However, the Students Forum said that the lathi charge by police was a clear cut violation of the United Nation's Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act.

The forum demanded delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and full protection of persons with disabilities anywhere in the national capital with an immediate effect. (ANI)

