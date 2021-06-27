Will look into setting up special courts to deal with domestic violence, violence against women: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday assured that the state government will look into setting up Special Courts to deal with domestic violence and violence against women in the state.

Vijayan said that government intends to organise awareness programs at the ward level to prevent domestic violence and violence against women. "There should be a system up to the ward level to take immediate action in case of any problem. Local self-governing bodies can do a lot for this. The country has recognized the achievements of Kerala Police in maintaining law and order and investigating cases," Vijayan said.

Kerala Chief Minister said that the issue of allowing Special Courts to deal with violence against women will be looked into. The Chief Minister said that the Special Court would help to ensure faster punishment for the perpetrators. He was inaugurating the newly constructed police station buildings in the state and laying the foundation stone of a few police buildings via video conferencing.



Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the buildings of Ramangari and Edathva woman police stations in Alappuzha district, Trithala police station in Palakkad and Chokli police stations in Kannur city. The buildings of Edathwa and Ramangari police stations in the Alappuzha district which were completely destroyed in the 2018 floods have been completed to withstand the floods at a height of seven feet above the ground. Facilities including child-friendly space, feeding room and transgender cell are provided at the police stations. There is also a special room for officers, with special facilities for storing weapons, records and ammunition. All police stations have basic facilities, including receiving visitors.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kannur Rural District Police Headquarters, three Upper Subordinate Quarters in Kozhikode City, three Lower Subordinate Quarters in Nedupuzha, Thrissur City, New Police Barracks in Agali in Palakkad district, District Level Training Centers in Kollam City and Thrissur City.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Malabar Special Police Museum with historical records and archives, the Malabar Police Museum in Kozhikode City and the district level forensic laboratories in Ernakulam Rural and Malappuram districts.

Vijayan also laid the foundation stone for KAP-VI, the new battalion in the state, the Alappuzha district police headquarters, the Puthur Police Station building in Palakkad district and the control room being constructed for the Emergency Response and Support System of the Thrissur Rural District Police.

Ministers, MPs and senior police officials attended the program conducted online. (ANI)

