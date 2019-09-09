Will make arrangements for Akhilesh's visit after receiving details: Rampur DM

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced rescheduling his Rampur visit, District Magistrate on Monday said that appropriate arrangements will be made for his visit.

"We had made arrangements for Yadav's visit. However, he has cancelled it. Once we receive the details of the rescheduled visit, we will make all the appropriate arrangements," District Magistrate Anjaneya Kumar Singh told ANI.

Yadav had earlier in the day accused the administration for trying to prevent him from meeting party leader Azam Khan.

The district magistrate also said that the actions against SP leader Azam Khan were being taken as per the law-based and based on evidence.

"We had not received any details about Yadav's earlier visit but we had made all the necessary arrangements," Singh said.

Earlier today, Yadav held a conference and accused the district administration of trying to prevent him from meeting Azam Khan.

"How can you stop anyone from meeting the party leaders and workers? Such a thing is expected from the BJP government. They do not believe in democracy," Yadav had said.

The SP chief has also announced that he will be now visiting Rampur on September 13 and 14.

The party claimed that the district administration had imposed Section 144, ahead of Yadav's visit.

However, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) PP Tiwari said that Section 144 has been imposed in the city since the fourth week of August. (ANI)

