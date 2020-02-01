Will make efforts to raise more money for Delhi-Mumbai highway: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari expressed happiness over the Centre's announcement that the ambitious infrastructure project of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed within a span of three years and said that the government will make efforts in the future to raise more money for this project.

"Express highway is in line with the idea of New India infrastructure. We have Rs 22,000 crore for the same under public-private investment. We will raise more money in the future," he said while speaking to ANI.

"The highway will cut the travel distance by 280 kilometers between Mumbai and Delhi," he added.

The Union Minister also talked about the issue of funds in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and assured that the Central government will "soon introduce new policies" to resolve the existing issues. (ANI)

