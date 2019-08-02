Will make MPs apologise if they ask other members to 'sit down', warns LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday took objection to a member from treasury benches telling a Congress leader to sit down during debate on POCSO amendment bill and said if such a comment is repeated he will ask the concerned member to apologise.

He also asked members not to speak or make comments against other members.

Birla made the remarks as he pointed towards Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who wanted to seek clarification from Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on the bill.

Meanwhile, a member from treasury benches said "sit down", prompting Birla to say "who gave you directions to tell him to sit down".

Biral said: " If any honourable member makes such a remark next time, I will ask him to stand and apologise."

"There is no need for a member to make comments about any member while sitting. You do not have permission to tell anyone to stand up or sit down," he added.

The Speaker then asked Chowdhury to ask his clarification. (ANI)

