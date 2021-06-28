Will meet EAM Jaishankar again regarding release of Haryana youth lodged in Australian prison: Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said he will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar again to seek his intervention in securing the release of Vishal Jude from a prison in Australia.

Khattar, who is in Manali, said continuous efforts are on to secure the release of the youth.

"I will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar again regarding the release of Vishal Jude, who is lodged in an Australian jail, and will urge the Australian High Commission to intervene in this matter and ensure Vishal's safety," said Khattar.

Jude, who hails from Haryana's Karnal is lodged in an Australian prison.

The chief minister had earlier also spoken to Jaishankar and was assured of full cooperation from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Australia regarding Jude's release.

Meanwhile, on the second day of his visit to the resort town in Himachal Pradesh, the Haryana chief minister held a virtual meeting with representatives of NGOs and NRIs living in Australia and thanked them for sending oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is standing with the Haryanvi Diaspora living abroad in their joys and sorrows. The present State Government is moving ahead with the mantra of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek and if any Haryanvi living abroad is facing problems abroad the Haryana government will provide legal assistance.

The Chief Minister also urged the Haryanvi Diaspora and foreign investors to invest in Haryana. He said that Haryana has moved towards digitization in the last six and a half years. Ease of doing business, single-window clearance system for setting up new industries have put Haryana on the world map proving to be a game-changer in wooing investors to Haryana. (ANI)