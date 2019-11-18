NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

Will monitor situation in Maharashtra, never talked about Common Minimum Programme: Pawar

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday denied having finalised any Common Minimum Programme (CMP) with Congress and Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra and said that they will monitor the situation in the state which is currently under President's rule.
"Colleagues in Vidha Sabha meet and talk. There is nothing more than this. We have never talked about the Common Minimum Programme. For what reason shall we do this until we decide our future action," Pawar told reporters when asked about coordination committee meetings for Common Minimum Programme (CMP) in which Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were present along with Congress and NCP leaders.
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had earlier said that the final decision on the draft CMP will be taken by the leadership of three parties.
"The draft will be sent to high commands of three parties for discussion. The final decision will be taken by them," he had said.
The NCP chief met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today but said that they have not discussed the government formation in Maharashtra.
When asked if some Congress leaders were not in favour of forming a government with the Shiv Sena, Pawar said: "I had a meeting with Congress president. AK Antony was also present in the meeting. We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. She wanted to know about the situation about which I briefed her."
"We will monitor the situation. Certain leaders of both (Congress-NCP) parties will meet and discuss further and get back to us. Accordingly, we will decide the future course of action," he added.
When asked about Shiv Sena claiming to have the support of 170 MLAs, Pawar said: "I don't know about this 170 figure. You should have asked them (Shiv Sena)."
On the question of supporting Shiv Sena to form the government, the NCP chief said: "We have not discussed going with someone. Last elections, Congress and NCP fought together. If Congress and NCP have to take a view they would discuss within themselves. But simultaneously we will take in-confidence other colleagues also who have a strong number and are colleagues."
Pawar said that NCP believes that the dignity of the House should be maintained.
"There was discussion over the functioning of Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister and other members said something. It was also said that the dignity of the House should be maintained. I remember during my 75th ceremony, a reference of me was given that for the past 52 years I was a member of either Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha or Vidhan Sabha but I never went to the well," he said while commenting on Prime Minister appreciating the NCP at a special discussion to mark the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha or upper house of Parliament.
"If you have to speak against the government you should speak from your seat. The dignity of the House should be maintained. This is our policy. This reference was given by the Prime Minister," he added.
BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.
The Shiv Sena is now in parleys with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in the state.
The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Haryana Police seize 1,450 boxes of illicit liquor

Chandigarh [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A person has been arrested on the alleged charges of smuggling liquor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Haryana: Dedicated department formed to promote investment,...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The newly-formed Haryana cabinet on Monday held a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in which several key decisions were taken, including one to set up a new department by the name of Department of Foreign Cooperation to promote investmen

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:33 IST

Punjab: Govt announces Rs 20 lakh for kin of Dalit man killed in Sangrur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Punjab government on Monday announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the Dalit man who was thrashed in Sangrur and later succumbed to his injuries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:23 IST

Do not turn Lok Sabha into West Bengal Assembly: Speaker to BJP, TMC MPs

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday saw an altercation between BJP and Trinamool Congress members during the discussion on a bill to amend Chit Funds Act, with Speaker Om Birla asking the members not to turn the House into the West Bengal Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:22 IST

JNU protest: Around 100 students detained; Delhi Police refutes...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Around 100 students were detained for allegedly 'showing aggressive defiance' to the directions of the police during their protest on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:16 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni sectors of Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday evening initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch District.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:16 IST

Police removes JNU students protesting near Safdarjung Tomb

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Police on Monday removed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who are protesting near Safdarjung Tomb demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:15 IST

Jharkhand polls: Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai files nomination...

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai on Monday filed his nomination from Jamshedpur East seat as an independent candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:57 IST

In-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in 28 CPSEs:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Air India and Pawan Hans Ltd are among 28 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), which have been approved 'in principle' for strategic disinvestment by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag T

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:52 IST

Moradabad: Peon attempts to molest Class 1 student; arrested

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The peon of a school under the Katghar Police Station limits was arrested after he allegedly tried to molest a Class 1 student, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:36 IST

Delhi to get three new govt hospitals with over 1,900 beds

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Monday approved the plan to construct three new government hospitals here to increase patients' access to secondary and tertiary healthcare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:32 IST

Hyderabad: Police rescue 7-yr-old boy, nabs kidnappers within...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A team of Hyderabad Police on Monday rescued a seven-year-old boy and nabbed his kidnapper from the city within hours of receiving a complaint in the matter.

Read More
iocl