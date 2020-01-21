Will not apologise, says Rajinikanth over remarks on Periyar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Rajinikanth on Tuesday refused to apologise for his remarks on Periyar EV Ramasamy saying that the comments were based on reports that have already appeared in the media.

"I did not make up what I said, there are published stories in the media on it, I can show them. I will not apologise," Rajinikanth told reporters here when asked about protests against his remarks.

On the 50th anniversary event of Tamil magazine Thuglak, on January 14, Rajinikanth had reportedly said that at a rally in 1971 led by late Periyar idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken out without any clothes on them and that the deities also featured a garland of sandals.

Meanwhile, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam held a protest against the actor near his residence in Chennai.

Members of the Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam (DVK) have filed a complaint against the veteran actor for his remarks on Periyar.

Complainants have sought registration of an FIR against Rajinikanth under Sections 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

