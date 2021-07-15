Will not be candidate for presidential election, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out being an opposition candidate for the presidential elections next year amid speculations in sections of the media about such a possibility.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with Sharad Pawar last month followed by his meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier this week had led to such speculation in sections of media.

Pawar, a former chief minister of Maharashtra and a former union minister, said "it is absolutely false" that he will be a candidate for the Presidential election.

He indicated that BJP has more than 300 MPs in Lok Sabha alone.

"I know what will be the result, given the party that has more than 300 MPs. I will not be a candidate for the presidential election," Pawar said.



President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end next year.

Pawar said Kishor met him twice and there was no discussion regarding leadership for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the presidential elections.

"Prashant Kishor met me twice, but we only talked about a company of his. No discussion was held regarding the leadership for the 2024 elections or the Presidential election. Prashant Kishor told me that he has left the field of formulating poll strategies," he said.

Pawar also said he will not assume any leadership in the next Lok Sabha polls.

"Nothing has been decided so far, be it the 2024 general elections or state elections. The election is far away, the political situation keeps changing. I am not going to assume any leadership in the 2024 elections," he said. (ANI)

