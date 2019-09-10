Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Will not bother anyone with Kashmir issue: Naqvi on mediation between India and Pak

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:28 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance and said that India will not bother anyone over the Kashmir matter.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the country will not bother anyone over Kashmir. The government is working for the growth of the state and its people. Others should not worry about it," he said while replying to a question on the mediation over Kashmir.
Last month, Modi had, in his interaction with United States President Donald Trump, pointed out that the issues between India and Pakistan were bilateral. "We don't want to bother any country about these issues. We can find solutions through discussions," he had said.
Naqvi said that Pakistan needs to stop churning out terrorists from their "terrorism factory". "You cannot produce terrorists, disrupt peace and then expect us to initiate peace talks," he said.
On being asked about the increased force deployment by Pakistan in Sialkot, the Union Minister said that Indian security forces are on their toes and if they create any nuisance, we will retaliate. (ANI)

