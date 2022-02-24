Will offer land to Yogi Adityanth in Uttarakhand after he loses UP polls, says Congress leader Harish Rawat

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that he will offer land to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttarakhand to build a house after he loses the Assembly elections in the state.

Talking to the mediapersons in Prayagraj, he said, "The BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. We will offer land to CM Yogi (after he loses elections in UP) to build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand."

"In 1980, people used to say that Congress is not standing anywhere. But when the slogan 'Indira Lao Desh Bachao rang, it echoed in all villages. And Congress came back to power and today 'Priyanka Laayo' slogan is also on the lips of everyone in Uttar Pradesh and Congress will come back," he added.



Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.



Poling for the fourth phase took place on Wednesday. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

