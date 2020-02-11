Will operate 'Jail Radio' in all 70 prisons by mid- 2021, says DG Prison Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Director-General Prison Anand Kumar on Monday said that the administration "intends" to cover all the 70 prisons of the state and operate 'Jail Radio' in all of them by mid- 2021.

"It (Jail Radio) is aimed at bringing reformation in inmates so that a change in their mental state can be brought. It intends to help them reintegrate in society...We intend to cover all the 70 prisons of the state & operate 'Jail Radio' in all of them by mid- 2021," DG (Prison) Anand Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

Kumar said "Jail Radio" is proving to be a game-changer and very effective in reducing depression among inmates.

"Jail Radio is being operated in 26 prisons so far. It's proving to be a game-changer, and very effective in reducing depression among inmates. They themselves are operating it and are enthusiastic about it. We'll extend this to all jails, in a phased manner," he said. (ANI)