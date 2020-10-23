Will other states need to have election to get vaccinated against COVID-19, asks Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Taking a dig at BJP's manifesto for poll-bound Bihar where it promised free COVID-19 vaccine for all if it came to power, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday asked if all states need to have assembly elections in order to get free vaccines.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader also commented on BJP's promise of providing 19 lakh jobs in Bihar manifesto and said that it doesn't matter what figures the party quotes because they are not going to provide any jobs.

"Will other states need to have an election to get vaccinated against COVID-19? If there is no election in a state, will the people of that state not get the vaccine? Who knows how much the vaccine will cost. We are just happy that even Congress leaders will get vaccinated," he said.

Further criticising the party in power, senior Congress leader said that elections should be conducted more frequently to generate more jobs.



"The elections should be conducted more frequently to generate jobs. Now they are saying 19 lakh jobs will be given, in the next election the figure will become 25 lakh or 30 lakh. It doesn't matter what the figure is if they don't have any intention of providing employment," he said.

He further asked the government to give figures about how many jobs were created since BJP came into power.

"How many jobs the government has created so far? Why don't they give data about it," he said.

Khurshid added that BJP is making empty promises in Bihar, and would not fulfil any of them.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had released the BJP's manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost. (ANI)

