Will promote political, security, defence, trade, investment, tourism cooperation with India, says Vietnam envoy

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi, [India], October 26 (ANI): After presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, Vietnam Envoy to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said that he would strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India in the field of political, security, defence, economic, trade and tourism.

While speaking with ANI, he said, "I would like to promote further trade and economic cooperation and tourism between the two countries, and at the same time promote politics, security and defence cooperation and all the areas of cooperation."

"This is my honour to serve here as an ambassador of Vietnam to India... There is a strong potential for promoting further bilateral relations between the two countries," he added.



The ambassador emphasised the ties between the two countries over the years have seen significant growth for mutual benefits of the two countries.

"India is one of the three comprehensive strategic partners of Vietnam. There is so much potential in bilateral cooperation in the upcoming years, especially in economic cooperation. Vietnam Envoy Nguyen Thanh Hai told ANI.

In addition, the envoy recalled tourism as one of the fastest-growing sectors in Vietnam and added that Vietnam is fully open for tourism after a long ban on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After Covid-19, Vietnam launched so many policies to attract tourists.... India is a very important market for Vietnam tourism. We would like to expand more direct flights between the two countries..." Nguyen Thanh Hai said.

(ANI)

