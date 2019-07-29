Will recommend case to CBI: Lucknow ADG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday said the case of the death of relatives of Unnao rape victim in a road accident in which she was also injured will be transferred to the CBI.

ADG of Police Rajeev Krishna told reporters that that a case has been registered in the matter on the basis of the complaint of the uncle of the victim who has also requested for the matter to be transferred to CBI.

"Case is being registered on the complaint of Mahesh Singh (uncle of Unnao rape victim). He has also requested for transfer of this case to CBI. We are getting a report on that request. As soon as that report comes, it will be recommended to CBI," he said.

Police is investigating the mobile numbers of the driver of the truck which collided with the vehicle carrying Unnao rape victim, her family and her lawyer, Krishna said.

"We are investigating if numbers of driver, cleaner and owner (of the truck) match with known numbers of Kuldeep Singh Sengar (accused in Unnao rape case) and his associates," Krishna said at a press conference here.

He added that the police have arrested the owner, driver and cleaner of the truck which was involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, the forensic team of the police has reached the spot of the accident in Rae Bareli and has begun its investigation.

The accident led to the death of two aunts of the Unnao rape victim while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

Several leaders from Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress have demanded an investigation by the CBI into the accident which took place yesterday.

Meanwhile, the gunner assigned to the rape victim for her protection said that he was not present in the vehicle as per the request of the rape victim and her family members.

"The victim and her family members told me that the vehicle is a small one and it will be difficult to accommodate one more person. They asked me to stay back and said there would be no hassles as they would be returning before evening," the bodyguard said. (ANI)

