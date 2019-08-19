'Will request FM for extension in due date for filing income tax, GST returns'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension in due date for filing income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns.

"I will request Nirmala Sitharman ji for extension in due date for filing income tax and GST returns," the Chief Minister said during a press conference.

In a big relief to those affected by the deluge in the state, the Chief Minister announced, "Loans on flood-affected crops, up to 1 hectare will be waived or will be paid by the state government. Those who had not taken any loan will be compensated with triple the amount of normal compensation for the crops."

He also promised that the houses damaged due to the floods in the state will be rebuilt under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna.

"Houses damaged due to flood will be re-built under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. We will provide financial help of Rs 24000 for rented accommodation in rural areas and Rs 36000 in urban areas," he said.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis took to Twitter to thank Reliance Industries Limited and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan for their generous contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for rehabilitation work in the flood-ravaged western Maharashtra region.

Large parts of the state have been reeling under the floods.

The death toll due to the floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division reached 54, an official statement said on August 16.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office in Pune, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villages and evacuated to 596 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. (ANI)

