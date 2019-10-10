Will request Speaker to reconsider decision of barring media inside Assembly: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would request State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings.

The three-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is starting on Thursday.

"My government is always committed to freedom of media. I will make a sincere effort and request speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings," tweeted Chief Minister's Office Karnataka.

As per the order, only Doordarshan cameras are allowed inside the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

