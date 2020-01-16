Puducherry [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of "wrongly trying to malign" him and challenged her to prove the accusations of land grabbing.
"I challenge Kiran Bedi. If me or any of my family members are proved guilty in any land grabbing case, I will resign. But will Kiran Bedi quit if it's not proved? She is wrongly trying to malign me. She no longer deserves to remain Lieutenant Governor," Narayanasamy told reporters here.
Earlier this week, rebel Congress MLA M Dhanavelu had alleged that there have been continuous attempts by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to stop welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency.
The MLA met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday and raised concerns over the welfare activities in the constituency and complained against the Chief Minister, Congress had suspended the rebel MLA following these allegations. (ANI)
Will resign if proven guilty in land-grabbing case: V Narayanasamy
ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:08 IST
