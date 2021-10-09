'Will return to academia': KV Subramanian after stepping down as Chief Economic Adviser

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): KV Subramanian on Friday said was stepping down from his post as Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, following the completion of his three-year tenure.

In a statement, Subramanian said he has decided to return to academia.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India. To get an opportunity to serve one's nation is an absolute privilege! Each day that I have walked into North Block, I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege," he said.

Subramanian also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the former's conviction to think out of the box and enact path-breaking reforms does not fall prey to sub-optimal populism but tangibly improve citizens' lives.

He said that during his tenure as CEA, he received tremendous encouragement and support from within the government and has been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries.



"In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens. In my close interactions, I had the privilege to witness this combination in action - be it in taking the tough decisions that do not fall prey to sub-optimal populism but tangibly improve citizens' lives, or in the courage of conviction to think out of the box and enact path-breaking reforms amidst a once-in-a-century crisis when the rest of the world was merely content on tiding through the pandemic," he said.

The CEA emphasised that the momentous change in India's economic thinking post the pandemic - inter alia embracing ethical wealth creation by empowering the private sector and economic recovery driven by government capital expenditure - bears testimony to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"Alloyed with his (PM Modi) keen listening, the freedom to speak one's mind that he unstintingly encouraged enables such phenomenal change. On umpteen occasions, I have walked out inspired after a meeting with him - only a genuine leader can elicit such sentiment," Subramanian said.

Lauding Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the CEA said she has also been instrumental in the Economic Surveys carrying their free spirit. Her feedback has been as committed as her support, he said.

"Whether it was in taking the draft chapters to read on a cross-country flight or in suggesting changes that better incorporated India's institutional features, these are but two examples of her commitment and support. In the periodic meetings at North Block, Madam's sense of humour and easy manner play a critical role in enabling a healthy debate that is so essential amidst epochal change," Subramanian added.

Subramanian had taken the charge as CEA on December 7, 2018. (ANI)

