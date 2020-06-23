Will review reopening of schools on July 31: Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that review regarding the reopening of schools will be done on July 31.

Chouhan further said that students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason will again get a chance.

"Review regarding reopening of schools to be done on July 31. Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason," said Chouhan in a statement.

Schools across the country are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

