Will see how Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinic' can be implemented in Jharkhand: Health Minister

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Banna Gupta, the newly appointed Health Minister of the State, said he is quite impressed with the 'Mohalla Clinic' concept of the Delhi government and would like to see how it can be implemented in Jharkhand.

Gupta, a Congress MLA from Jamshedpur West seat, has also been given the charge of Medical Education, Family Welfare and Disaster Management. He, along with other legislative members, took oath on January 28 during State Cabinet expansion.

While speaking to ANI, he asserted that he is impressed with Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinic' concept and that he would like to introduce it in Jharkhand too. "Why should I not learn good things from somewhere or someone? If 'Mohalla Clinics' in Delhi are benefiting people, I would like to study it and see how it can be implemented for our people," Gupta said.

He further said that making any concrete statement on this would not be right as it was in a very initial stage. "I will study everything very minutely and carefully and consider things from all angles. I will find ways to make health centres more efficient. Meetings will be held with officials to overcome all the problems and fulfill the public's expectations," he added.

While talking about the department's responsibilities and challenges, Gupta did not miss a chance to attack the previous government and termed it as a government that gave deceptive speeches and advertisements.

The state Cabinet was expanded on January 28 with seven lawmakers taking oath. A day after the swearing-in ceremony, ministries were allocated to all. (ANI)

