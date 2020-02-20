Will send medical team to Tirupur if needed, says Kerala CM on truck-bus collision

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that if the need arises, his government will send a medical team to Tamil Nadu's Tirupur where 19 people were killed in a truck-bus collision this morning.



"All necessary arrangements have been made for providing medical help and also to identify bodies of all the deceased. If needed, a medical team will go from here," said Vijayan.

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with 48 passengers was on its way to Ernakulam in Kerala from Bengaluru in Karnataka when the mishap occurred. The collision took place in Avinashi town of Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district, killing 19 people and injuring over 20.



The chief minister also informed that the state chief secretary is coordinating with officials at the spot and that the Kerala government officials have spoken to the Tamil Nadu government representatives.

Vijayan has instructed the District Collector of Palakkad to make arrangements to bring back the bodies of the deceased.



Vijayan has also directed two of his colleagues- Transport Minister AK Saseendran and Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar - to rush to Tirupur to provide all assistance and coordinate relief activities.



Those who were killed included 6 women and the injured have been taken to hospitals in Tirupur and Coimbatore. (ANI)