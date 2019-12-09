Will set up 218 fast track courts to deal with cases of crime against women: UP law minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the government has decided to set up 218 fast track courts in the state to deal with crime against women and children, with the majority of these courts being dedicated to hearing of rape cases.
Speaking to media, Pathak said, "The state government is very serious on the issue of women's security and we have decided to open 218 fast track courts and 144 out of them will be dedicated to early resolution of rape cases."
"The courts were working earlier also on incidences of crime against women and children but they were also hearing other cases regarding women," he said.
"We have also rented buildings to hold fast track courts where any government building is not available," the Minister said.
"There are about 42,00 cases regarding crime against children and around 25,000 regarding crime against women in the state. We are taking every possible step to ensure that women and children are protected and get justice," he added. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:05 IST
