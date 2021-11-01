Will soon unveil Nawab Malik's links with underworld, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, while refuting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's allegation that he has relations with Jaydeep Rana who is involved in a drugs trafficking case, said that he will soon present evidence of Malik's relations with the underworld.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "There are no relations between Jaydeep Rana with me or my wife."

"Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass," he added.



Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik had alleged that the drugs business in the state flourished under Devendra Fadnavis's tenure.

Addressing a press conference, Malik said, "One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of a famous River song by former Chief Minister's wife Amrita Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure."

Malik further said, "This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue." (ANI)

