Will stay barefoot until killers are hanged: Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash Sahoo

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 15 (ANI): Months after the brutal killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, the deceased's son Yash Sahoo still walks barefoot seeking justice for his father.

Teli, 47, was at his shop in Maldas Street in Udaipur when several men on June 28 beheaded him.

All nine persons accused in the matter have been arrested by the NIA.

Staying barefoot, the deceased's son Yash Sahoo has demanded the prompt arrest of "terrorist Riyaz and Gaus Mohammad".

Sahoo is also serving in the job, that was offered to him by the Rajasthan government, without wearing any footwear.

"I have sworn to wear slippers only after these terrorists are hanged," Sahoo told ANI.

He also reacted to the rap song sung in a show judged by singer-rapper Badshah and said, "I respect the feelings of people associated with it, but the pain that we are bearing due to my father's absence cannot be compensated by any means. I too have heard the song which is against bigotry and includes the brutal killing of my father. Our family is still under the shock of his demise."

Sahoo's remarks came on the song that went viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter. It was sung by a participant in the show 'Hustle-2' which is being premiered on an OTT platform and is judged by Badshah.

The participants in the show are told to put forth brutalities in the country via songs. One of its participants had mentioned the incident of Kanhaiya Lal and compiled various other incidents of crimes and atrocities in the country.

The song plays on the lines of 'Bacha mere desh ko kattarwad ke bhoot se, hatyakand pe hatyakand, Bahane kapde silwane ke...26 bar ghonpa joku..., sir tann se juda...' (ANI)