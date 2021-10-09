Will surely give impetus to connectivity, tourism, says PM Modi on inauguration of Sindhudurg airport

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the inauguration of the Sindhudurg airport in the Konkan region saying that it will surely give an impetus to connectivity and tourism.

Replying to a tweet by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, PM Modi tweeted, "Today is a special day for the wonderful people of the Konkan region and will surely give an impetus to connectivity and tourism."

Earlier, Scindia wrote in a tweet, "This is an important gift for Sindhudurg. The area which was not even on the air connectivity map till yesterday, has now been connected with Mumbai metropolis, which will create new opportunities for economic development in the area."

Scindia along with other ministers virtually inaugurated the greenfield Sindhudurg airport in Maharashtra and also flagged off the first flight from Sindhudurg to Mumbai under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme of the Government of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray also graced the event virtually from Sindhudurg airport as the Guest of Honour.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation in his address said "The inauguration of the Sindhudurg airport and start of the flight to Mumbai marks a new chapter in the glorious history of the Konkan region. This development will open new avenues of growth of local trade and tourism. I am sure, with huge potential of the region, the number of daily flights will increase to 20-25 within next five years."

"The day is a momentous day for the people of Maharashtra as the inauguration pins the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra on the national air map. These new flights will further add convenience and comfort to travellers creating a gateway for the people to easily access the Konkan region noted for its pristine beaches, temples, and forts," he added.

Scindia further said that these new flights will facilitate people of Sindhudurg not only in their travel to Mumbai but also open the horizon of additional connectivity with other metro cities directly connected with Mumbai such as Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad. "Moreover, the Sindhudurg airport is a good option for people travelling to North-Goa," he said. (ANI)