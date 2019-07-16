Representative Image
Representative Image

Will take 2-3 days for scheduling flights over Pak air space: AI official

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 16 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday indicated that it will take two to three days for scheduling flights over Pakistan which has lifted all curbs on flying over its air space.
"We are looking into the matter. It will take two to three days for scheduling to use Pakistani airspace," an Air India official said.
For the first time since February's Balakot strike, Pakistan fully operationalised its airspace for civilian traffic, bringing a huge relief for the airlines which had to take long and costly detours to avoid the Pakisrtani air space.
"With immediate effect, Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civilian traffic on published ATS routes," read a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
In a tweet, the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi termed the move a "great news" and a "big relief to air passengers".
Pakistan had earlier claimed that it would not open its airspace for commercial flights until India removed its fighter jets from forwarding Indian airbases.
Pakistan had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with India after the Indian Air Force had carried out airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.
The strikes on the terror camp were in response to the JeM-perpetrated terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives.
In mid-April, Pakistan opened one of its 11 air routes for west-bound flights from India -- airlines like Air India and Turkish Airlines have started using it.
In March, the neighbouring country partially opened its airspace but did not allow Indian flights to fly over its airspace. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:25 IST

Youth shuns militancy, returns to mainstream: J-K Police

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that one person who had joined the ranks of militants has returned to the mainstream, with the help of community members, family and police in Pulwama district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:22 IST

Delhi HC grants parole to former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted parole to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala for a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:19 IST

Kejriwal granted bail in defamation case over voters' list...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar over the AAP leader's alleged remark that BJP tampered with the voters' list.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:15 IST

Priyanka Gandhi tears into UP govt over cancelling of direct...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for disbanding the 96-year-old students' union at Allahabad University leading to the cancellation of direct elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:13 IST

Multi-pronged approach adopted to check infiltration of illegal...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday said that it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure effective surveillance and domination of international borders to check infiltration of illegal immigrants.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:09 IST

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked after landslide

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked near Neer Gaddu here on Tuesday due to a landslide after continuous heavy rainfall in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:08 IST

BJP MP's Zero Hour notice in RS on cyber security

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Amar Shankar has given Zero Hour Notice over the need for cyber security in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:00 IST

Kejriwal, Sisodia get bail in defamation suit filed by BJP's...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A Special Court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:59 IST

Bombay HC sets aside CRZ clearance for coastal road project in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance given for a coastal road project in Mumbai and said that Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai cannot proceed with the work without obtaining the environmental clearanc

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:59 IST

Can extend Parliament session if needed: PM tells BJP lawmakers

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Addressing a meeting of BJP lawmakers at party's parliamentary meeting held here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at extending the number of days in the ongoing monsoon session of parliament, if needed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:56 IST

Locals perform traditional dance as ITBP welcomes back Kailash...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The 7th battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) welcomed the 9th batch of pilgrims who returned after successfully completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra here in Mirthi area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:51 IST

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe into Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered an investigation after a four-storey building collapsed here killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris earlier today.

Read More
iocl