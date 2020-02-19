Will take action against police officials, if found guilty: Chhattisgarh IG on Valentine's Day ruckus

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): After a video of a couple being beaten by a group of men in Sanjay Park on Valentines' Day went viral, Ratan Lal Dangi, IG Surguja Range on Wednesday said that action will be taken against police officers who were deployed at the incident site if found guilty.

"It is our duty to maintain law and order. The incident is very shameful. If officials deployed around Sanjay Park are found to have neglected their duty, action will be taken against them," he said while speaking to ANI.

An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media in which the couple was seen running in distress, amid chants of ''Jai Sri Ram'' by a group of people armed with sticks.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)