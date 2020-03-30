Will take care of migrant workers: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the government will take care of the migrant workers, who have come from other states.

"It is our responsibility to take care of migrants, who have come to work in Telangana. We will take care of them like our family. Rs 500 along with 12 kg ration will be provided to each person. There is no need to panic," Rao told media persons here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

A total of 1024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

