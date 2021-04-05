Will take fight against Naxalism to logical end, says Amit Shah

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Centre, along with the Chhattisgarh government, is determined to take our fight against Naxalism to a logical conclusion.

"The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to take our fight against Naxalism, by working in tandem with the state government, to its logical conclusion," Shah said after holding a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior officers of security forces in Jagdalpur.

In the past few years, the fight against Naxalism has reached a decisive turn and this unfortunate incident has taken this fight two steps forward, the Home Minister added.

Shah assured that the nation will not let up in its battle against the Left Wing Extremism and this attack will only add to the commitment of the security forces.

The Minister underlined that the cause of the attack is the increasing implementation of development plans in the interiors and remote villages.



"I want to assure the countrymen that this battle will be intensified and we will win it in the end. We have successfully set up camps in interior areas in the last few years, which has annoyed Naxals resulting in such type of incidents," the Home Minister added.

"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Shah and Baghel laid wreaths on the coffins of 14 security personnel killed in the attack here.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)

