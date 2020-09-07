Will take matter to SC if Mumbai police accept Rhea's complaint: Lawyer Vikas Singh

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Hours after actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant Singh's sister requesting the Mumbai police to register an FIR, Vikas Singh, lawyer of the family of Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday said that if the police accept Rhea's complaint, the matter will be taken to the Supreme Court.

"I have been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra police station. It is an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI. So this is clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police active in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter," Singh told a press conference here.

"This is a clear attempt to divert the mind of the people and derail the probe. The family was not aware of this intensive drug angle. If Bandra Police accepts the complaint, it will be a violation of the order of Supreme Court and hence a contempt of the court. If Bandra Police proceeds with it, we will take the matter to the Supreme Court under contempt of court," he added.

Commenting upon the requests of Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai police to register FIR under Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, Singh said, "The Telecommunication guidelines are of Medical Council of India (MCI) and there is no police jurisdiction in such a matter. MCI guidelines are not under the jurisdiction of the Police. Filing such a complaint and asking police to carry out an illegal probe too is a punishable offence under IPC. As far as the prescription is concerned, we are only dealing with the complaint but if this prescription comes at the stage of the trial, then we will see."

Singh said that Rhea should be arrested as soon as possible as "it would unearth a lot more things."

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

