Will take my car out on Delhi roads tomorrow to oppose Odd-Even: BJP leader Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move. He termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".

"This is all election stunt and drama by the Kejriwal government. In the last 5 years, they have done nothing to control pollution in Delhi. The industrial wastes are burnt in open in the industrial areas of Bawana, Okhla etc. They have done nothing," said Vijay Goel.

"I will oppose Odd-Even. I will hold a symbolic protest to send out a message to the people that Odd-Even is of no use. What I will do you will come to know only tomorrow. All the pollution controlling agencies have said that banning cars alone will be of no use," said Vijay Goel while talking to ANI here on Sunday.

The BJP leader also took to Twitter and said: "All the environmental agencies say that Odd-Even is of no use. In order to oppose the drama of Odd-Even I will ride through the roads of Delhi in my car tomorrow."

"Delhi government claims that they have stopped generators but they are running today. All the measures and works to control pollution was undertaken by the Central government while the Delhi government has done nothing," he said.

Under the Odd-Even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits (1,3,5,7,9) in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be allowed to ply on even dates. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

The scheme will begin on November 4 and conclude on November 15. (ANI)

