BJP leader Vijay Goel talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday
BJP leader Vijay Goel talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday

Will take my car out on Delhi roads tomorrow to oppose Odd-Even: BJP leader Vijay Goel

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move. He termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".
"This is all election stunt and drama by the Kejriwal government. In the last 5 years, they have done nothing to control pollution in Delhi. The industrial wastes are burnt in open in the industrial areas of Bawana, Okhla etc. They have done nothing," said Vijay Goel.
"I will oppose Odd-Even. I will hold a symbolic protest to send out a message to the people that Odd-Even is of no use. What I will do you will come to know only tomorrow. All the pollution controlling agencies have said that banning cars alone will be of no use," said Vijay Goel while talking to ANI here on Sunday.
The BJP leader also took to Twitter and said: "All the environmental agencies say that Odd-Even is of no use. In order to oppose the drama of Odd-Even I will ride through the roads of Delhi in my car tomorrow."
"Delhi government claims that they have stopped generators but they are running today. All the measures and works to control pollution was undertaken by the Central government while the Delhi government has done nothing," he said.
Under the Odd-Even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits (1,3,5,7,9) in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be allowed to ply on even dates. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.
The scheme will begin on November 4 and conclude on November 15. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

State of Congress won't have been this bad had Priyanka led...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The three-day-long event to showcase some of the best Indian pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish concluded on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Odisha: Teacher's husband thrashes students for failing to make drawing

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a primary school teacher in Balangir district brutally thrashed the students for failing to make a drawing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Governor on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircrafts off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:02 IST

Telangana: Cong slams KCR for privatisation of RTC, accuses him...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3: The Congress party on Sunday strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for going ahead with the privatisation of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) despite the fact that the matter was pending in the High Court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:43 IST

Telangana: Korutla MLA's PA washed away in canal

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Personal Assistant of Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was washed away in a canal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Hyderabad: 'Air pollution due to extreme traffic congestion...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution caused due to extreme traffic congestion is causing heart attacks and lung cancer even to those who eat healthy food and do exercise, said Karuna Gopal, president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association to boycott work on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday in the backdrop of the clashes between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Mumbai Police raids orchestra bar; arrests 48 persons, rescues 4 girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A raid was carried out at Devikrupa Orchestra Bar in Tilaknagar area leading to arrest of 48 persons and rescue of four bar girls, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:19 IST

J-K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Sheri Kishtwar,...

Sheri Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar district on Sunday, police officials said.

Read More
iocl