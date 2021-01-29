Will talk to centre about our issues: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): While urging the people protesting against the farm laws to remain peaceful, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers' leaders will talk to the central government about their issues.

Rakesh Tikait along with farmers has been camping at the Ghazipur border for over two months. Ghaziabad District Administration had ordered anti-farm laws protestors at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area by late Thursday evening.

However, farmers continue their protest there.



"We will not vacate the spot. We will talk to the Government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful. Our talks with the government are going on," Tikait told ANI.

Earlier, Delhi Police had issued a notice to Tikait asking him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26 in which 394 police personnel were injured and several public properties were damaged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police officials said that the Ghazipur border has been closed and the traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road Number 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham, and Nizammudin Khatta.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)



