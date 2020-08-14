Will talk to CM to allocate relief fund to affected TN people: KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Idukki landslide

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji has said that he will talk to state's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to allocate relief funds to the landslide affected people of Idukki in Kerala.

While speaking to ANI, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said e-pass has also been issued to people of the state for attending the funeral in Kerala.

"Many people from Tamil Nadu have died in the Kerala Rajamalai landslide. This incident has caused the most distress. We will talk to the Chief Minister to allocate relief funds to the affected people of Tamil Nadu. An e-pass has been issued to people leaving Tamil Nadu to attend the funeral of the lost Tamil Nadu people there," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

He further said the same amount of relief funds should be provided to those who died in the Kozhikode plane crash and to the people who died in the Rajamalai landslide.

"Hindus have long wanted to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. At present it is fulfilled," he said while commenting on Bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister had performed 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5. He had unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also released Commemorative Postage Stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The minister said the impact of COVID-19 was the greatest in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, but with proper precautionary measures taken by the state government, it has been reduced from 30 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

Speaking on upcoming assembly elections, he said, "Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will decide on the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the coming assembly elections."

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice president, VP Duraisamy said the party will lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

"We will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu since we are the national party," Duraisamy said at a press conference. (ANI)

