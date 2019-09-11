Will teach lesson to TDP leaders if they don't change their behaviour: YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): YSRCP leader Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Wednesday said that TDP leaders continue to think that their party is still in power. "They must change their behaviour else they will be taught a lesson," said Reddy.

"The situation in villages is peaceful as our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said. I am telling TDP leaders to change their behaviour. Otherwise, we will teach them a lesson. They may be thinking that their party is still in power. They should not act over smart or else their game will be over," he told the reporters here.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister following the house arrest sat on a hunger strike to protest against his detention. His strike will continue till 8 pm. His son was also put under preventive detention at their residence, following an altercation with the police.

TDP leaders and workers who were on their way to Naidu's residence were stopped by the police and taken into preventive custody. Section 144 was also imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu, and Gurajala areas as a preventive measure.

The state police have put several TDP leaders under the house arrest in view of the party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by the YSRCP. Police said the TDP did not get the permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Meanwhile, the TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political vendetta after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its workers and have attacked many more. (ANI)

