Will throw out all 'intruders' from the country by 2024: Amit Shah

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Reiterating central government's move to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that the government will identify every single 'intruder' in the country and throw them out by the year 2024.

"Rahul Baba says why are you bringing NRC, where will they go and what will they eat. Why? Are they your cousins? By 2024, the BJP government will identify every single intruder in the country and throw them out," Shah said addressing a public gathering here.

He also slammed the Congress saying the party cannot keep the country safe or uproot Naxalism from the Jharkhand.

"Cast your vote for BJP to bring development in Jharkhand... Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raghubar Das double-decker, double engine government will lead the state to overall development," he said.

"Rahul has come to ask for votes in Jharkhand. I would like to ask him why did the houses in Jharkhand not get electricity in the past 70 years. There was Sonia-Manmohan government for over 10 years in the Centre," Shah added.

The Home Minister said that the UPA-led government gave Rs 55,000 crore in five years whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government has given Rs 3,08,490 crore to the state.

"I cannot even list all the government's development works in seven days if I try to," Shah said.

The BJP government has provided electricity to 11,400 houses, constructed toilets in 34 thousand houses and gave permanent houses to around 7 thousand poor in the state," he added.

Shah said that there have been several governments in the state but none of them was able to give pace to development.

"That was because none of the governments were in absolute majority. However, in 2014, the country gave an absolute majority to Modi Ji and Jharkhand gave an absolute majority to Raghubar Das Ji. Today, Jharkhand is on its way to development," he added.

In the first phase of the election, the voting was held in 13 constituencies and the voter turnout was recorded at approximately 64.12 per cent on November 30.

The other four phases of the elections will be held on December 6, December 12, December 16 and December 20. (ANI)

