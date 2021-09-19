Will tour across Karnataka after Legislative session: CM Basavaraja Bommai

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday said that he will tour across the state to give momentum to the administration after Legislative Assembly session.



Addressing media after taking part in the State BJP working committee meeting, the Chief Minister said, the committee has concluded successfully with fruitful discussions on various issues.

"The meet welcomed the central government moves to delegate powers to include communities to backward classes list," he added.

The Chief Minister also thanked Davangere Member of Parliament G M Siddeshwar, Davangere District in-charge Minister B A Basavaraja, District BJP office bearers and the workers for making the meet a success. (ANI)

