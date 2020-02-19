Will try to know about allegations against Fadnavis, says Maharashtra Home Minister on Rakesh Maria's book

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the government will try to know about former chief minister Devendra Fanavis' role in the incident mentioned by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his book and that a probe will be ordered if need arises.

"We will gather information about what Rakesh Maria has written in his book. We will speak to him and try to know about the incident that took place during Devendra Fadnavis' rule and allegations against him. We will order probe if the need arises," he said while speaking to reporters.

Rakesh Maria, former Mumbai top cop who was completely silent on the chain of events followed by his transfer from Mumbai Police to Maharashtra Home Guards in 2015, has opened up about Sheena Bora murder case in his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now'.

In his book, Maria has blamed another Mumbai top cop, Additional Director General (ADG) ATS Deven Bharti for misleading him during the investigation in Sheena Bora murder case in which Peter Mukerjea and his then wife Indrani are accused of murdering Sheena, Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.

Maria has alleged in his book that Bharti never disclosed to him initially that he was acquainted with Peter. He said that he was surprised at Peter calling the then Joint CP (Law and Order) Deven Bharti by his first name, Deven.

He has suspected in his book that "someone" had briefed the Chief Minister "wrongly" in his name that Peter was not involved in Sheena's murder.

Connecting Sheena murder case probe with his transfer, Maria said: "When Peter informed that he had reported about Sheena's missing in 2012 to 'Deven', I was surprisingly promoted and transferred as DG Home guards."

"I was informed about my transfer via a text message by the then ACS Home KP Bakshi," Maria said showing disappointment in the manner he was transferred.

The writer also raised suspicion over the appointment of his immediate successor Ahmed Javed as Mumbai Police Commissioner by hinting his relation with Mukerjea family.

Maria has also blamed media for blaming him unnecessarily and suspecting that he had relations with Peter. Taking a dig at the media he said: "The same media could not found out till date that Deven Bharti was having good relations with Peter and that's why he used to call him with his first name." (ANI)

