Will understand opportunities, work with state government for development: New Mizoram Governor

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Stating that North East states face challenges as well as growth opportunities, the newly appointed Mizoram Governor Hari Babu on Tuesday, said that he will understand the opportunities and work with the state government for its development.

Speaking to ANI, Babu said, "I'm happy. I express my gratitude to President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Home Minister. The North eastern states have some challenges as well as growth opportunities, I'll understand the opportunities and work in tandem with the government for the development of Mizoram."

Senior BJP leader and former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu was appointed as the Governor of Mizoram by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Hari Babu was born in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district in 1953 and completed his BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering as well as PhD from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Later, he worked as a Professor in the same university and took voluntary retirement to join active politics.

Hari Babu has been a member of the BJP State Executive Committee and also as general secretary of the party. He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Visakhapatnam-1 constituency in 1999 and was made the floor leader of the party in the state Assembly in 2003.

He was also a member of the task force on the interlinking of rivers in the Union ministry for water resources. He was also a member of the national disciplinary committee of the BJP.



Babu was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Visakhapatnam constituency in 2014 defeating YSRCP's YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, with a resounding margin.

Hari Babu is the second leader from the Telugu states to be appointed as the Governor of a state by the Narendra Modi government. Bandaru Dattatreya was earlier appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in eight states, said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, who is currently the Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to Goa. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred to Tripura, and the current Governor of the northeastern state Ramesh Bais will serve as Jharkhand Governor.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya transferred and appointed as the Governor of Haryana, while Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been made the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel will serve as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release. (ANI)

