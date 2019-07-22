Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

Will unearth Omar Abdullah's corruption, says J-K Guv, calls him 'political juvenile'

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:40 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Terming Omar Abdullah a "political juvenile", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday lashed out at the former chief minister, accusing him of nepotism and corruption.
Malik said he does not have the family backing and money that Abdullah has.
The verbal attack comes after the National Conference leader, in a tweet, slammed the Governor for saying that terrorists should kill corrupt people rather than targeting security forces.
"He is a kid and I have always had a good feeling about him, but now he is behaving like a political juvenile. I am in politics from the last 50 years. I never had the backing from my father and grandfather or the kind of money that he possesses. The days of their rule are over and they must stop thinking themselves as kings," Malik told ANI.
He further alleged that Abdullah has shares in famous hotels and owns houses in Delhi, London, and Dubai.
"I promise you that I will unearth the corruption done by him over the years," the Governor said.
Abdullah earned Malik's ire for his habit of tweeting. The Governor said that the political leader, who tweets on a variety of issues, only invites abuses on his timeline.
"He tweets on everything. If you see the comments on his tweets, you would notice that at least 90 per cent of the people abuse and disagree with him. He is now used to tweeting such things," scoffed the governor.
Continuing his tirade against Abdullah, the Governor suggested him to come to Delhi and see his reputation in the eyes of the people.
"Because of my reputation in Delhi, I am the Governor and you are what you are because of yours," Malik remarked.
Malik had stoked a controversy in a speech, on July 21, by saying that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.
"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," the Governor had said.
In response, the National Conference leader said if any politician or bureaucrat is killed in the state, then it must be considered as the execution of Governor's order.
"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik," tweeted Abdullah.
In another tweet, Abdullah tore into Malik and said that the latter should introspect before pointing fingers at other politicians.
"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," he said in another tweet.
Malik on Monday clarified his statement, adding that as a Governor he should have avoided it. "Whatever I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption. As a Governor, I should not have said this. But if I was not holding this post, I would have said the same and would have been ready to bear the consequences," he told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:41 IST

Man shot at by bike-borne assailants in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A supervisor of a private firm was allegedly shot at by bike-borne assailants on Monday morning in Noida.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:40 IST

Congress MPs protest in parliament complex over Sonbhadra incident

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress Members of Parliament on Mondayon Monday protested against the Uttar Pradesh government on preventing Priyanka Gandhi from visiting the families of the 10 people who lost their lives in the Sonbhadra firing incident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:38 IST

Haryana: This Khap panchayat asks people to drop surnames to end...

Jind (Haryana) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Khera Khap panchayat of Jind district has come up with a new idea to end the decade-long caste discrimination prevailing in the society.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:37 IST

Chandrayaan - 2 launch: Filling of Liquid Hydrogen in progress,...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Giving updates on the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Monday said that filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage (C25) of GSLVMkIII-M1 is completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in pro

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:30 IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by opposition

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI) The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after Congress and other opposition parties created ruckus over various issues including crisis in Karnataka, Sonbhadra killings and mob lynching.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:24 IST

U'khand: Devotees throng Neelkanth Mahadev temple on first...

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): The ancient Neelkanth Mahadev temple at the Manikut Parvat in Rishikesh is seeing a huge influx of devotees on the first Monday of the holy Shravan month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Karnataka: BJP using Guv in hurry to come to power, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka Assembly today, Congress leader DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP and said that they are hurry to come to power and are using the Governor of Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:54 IST

Decision to amend RTI Act is a bad move: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the decision to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act is not a correct move as it will end the independence of Central and State Information Commissions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:53 IST

A decision on confidence motion has to be taken pday: K'taka Speaker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday said a decision on the confidence motion has to be taken today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:39 IST

Impose President's rule or dismiss Karnataka govt: Shiv Sena to Centre

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the scheduled trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, BJP ally Shiv Sena on Monday said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy should have resigned as he has lost majority and asked the Centre to either dismiss the Congress-JD (S) government or impose President's law in

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:29 IST

Holiday declared for educational institutions in parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): Holidays were announced on Monday for school and educational institutions in Kannur, Kasargod and parts of Kottayam due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:25 IST

MP: Thief beaten up by locals for goat theft in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A thief was beaten up by locals for allegedly trying to steal goats in a village here.

Read More
iocl