"Will use my experience for various projects of Kerala govt, " says former Congress leader KV Thomas

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): After being appointed as Kerala's special representative in Delhi, former Union Minister KV Thomas said that he has good relations with PM Narendra Modi and will use his experience for various projects of the Kerala government.

Talking to ANI, here on Thursday, Thomas said, "I have been in Delhi for more than 15 years, and have lots of contacts, and friendships. I will use these contacts for the development of Kerala."

He said that there are various projects the state government has proposed before the centre.

"I will make use of this experience for various development projects conceived by the Pinarayi Government. AIIMS is something that we have been waiting for too long, Many states have got AIIMS, but Kerala has been denied that" he said.

KV Thomas said that he will work in the direction of GST as the "defects" in the legislation will hurt Kerala.

"I am very close with GST. There are lots of defects in the GST legislation, and the state of Kerala will suffer from inadequate GST legislation. I will definitely try to find a way out so that Kerala gets everything it deserves," he said.



He said that he has had good relations with PM Modi, since the time he was CM of Gujarat.

"I have had a good relationship with the Prime Minister since 2001 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Later he became the Prime Minister in 2014. I was the PSC Chairman and the relationship still continues," he said.

KV Thomas also attacked the Congress leadership and said that he took a stand pertaining to "Nehruvian Socialism".

"There was a complete insult from the local Congress leadership. So I took a stand. I am a Nehruvian socialist and will continue on that path. I haven't joined any other party. But I got a good rapport with the CPI(M) leadership," he said.

He further added that it is his duty to work with Left Democratic Front (LDF) on various development projects.

"Kerala needs development and this is the second term given by the people of Kerala. So, my duty is to work with LDF for various development projects like K-Rail and Vizhinjam projects and find solutions for the problems arising in them. But we cannot abandon the project," he added.

He also said that he ignores all criticism and allegations by the Congress party. (ANI)

